Jan. 6 panel to hold primetime hearing next Thursday -source

The House of Representatives panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a primetime hearing on July 14, a personal familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The committee previously announced a separate hearing on Tuesday and is expected to focus on extremist groups, according to media reports. It was not immediately clear what Thursday's hearing would address.

Both meetings follow the panel's expected interview on Friday with Pat Cipollone, former President Donald Trump's White House counsel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)