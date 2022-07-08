UK's Sunak to run for PM as 'serious candidate' with integrity - Times
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-07-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:13 IST
Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak will pitch himself as a "serious candidate for a serious time" for the leadership race, arguing he is the only candidate with integrity, the Times reported on Friday.
Sunak, who resigned this week in protest at Johnson's leadership, will argue that he can salvage the Conservative Party's "brand" and has the experience to handle the economic crisis, The Times's political editor Steven Swinford said.
