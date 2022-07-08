Blinken says assassination of Japan's Abe 'profoundly disturbing'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday "shocking" and "profoundly disturbing" and described him as a leader of great vision.
Blinken made the comment at the start of a trilateral meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 foreign ministers in Bali.
