Left Menu

Maha: Several ex-Sena corporators of NMMC, KDMC express support for CM Shinde

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:04 IST
Maha: Several ex-Sena corporators of NMMC, KDMC express support for CM Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Several former corporators from Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivali civic bodies in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday expressed support for the Shiv Sena faction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the move coming a day after their Thane counterparts did the same.

A functionary of the faction said 40 of the 84 ex-Shiv Sena corporators in the 122-member Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation and 32 of the 38 ex-Sena corporators in the 111-member Navi Mumbai civic body have expressed support for Shinde.

Of the 67 corporators the Sena had in the Thane Municipal Corporation general body, the tenure of which ended some months ago, 66 have said they are now part of the Shinde faction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022