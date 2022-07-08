Abe a great friend of India who did lot to strengthen ties between Delhi, Tokyo: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday expressed shock over the assassination of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and described him as a ''great friend'' of India who did a lot to deepen ties between the two nations.

She said Abe will be sorely missed.

''I am shocked at the assassination of Mr. Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan,'' Gandhi said in a condolence message.

''For many years, Mr. Abe was a great friend and well-wisher of India. He did much to expand and deepen the bilateral relationship between our two countries. I recall my meeting with him very fondly and vividly. It is a huge misfortune that has befallen Japan and indeed, the entire international community. He will be sorely missed,'' she said.

Abe, one of his country's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

The 67-year-old former prime minister was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack which shocked many in Japan.

