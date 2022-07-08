Left Menu

Abe a great friend of India who did lot to strengthen ties between Delhi, Tokyo: Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday expressed shock over the assassination of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and described him as a great friend of India who did a lot to deepen ties between the two nations.She said Abe will be sorely missed.I am shocked at the assassination of Mr. Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan, Gandhi said in a condolence message.For many years, Mr. Abe was a great friend and well-wisher of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:43 IST
Abe a great friend of India who did lot to strengthen ties between Delhi, Tokyo: Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday expressed shock over the assassination of former prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and described him as a ''great friend'' of India who did a lot to deepen ties between the two nations.

She said Abe will be sorely missed.

''I am shocked at the assassination of Mr. Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan,'' Gandhi said in a condolence message.

''For many years, Mr. Abe was a great friend and well-wisher of India. He did much to expand and deepen the bilateral relationship between our two countries. I recall my meeting with him very fondly and vividly. It is a huge misfortune that has befallen Japan and indeed, the entire international community. He will be sorely missed,'' she said.

Abe, one of his country's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

The 67-year-old former prime minister was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack which shocked many in Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022