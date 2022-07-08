Left Menu

Punjab: AAP's Vijay Singla gets bail in corruption case

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Punjab Minister Vijay Singla in a corruption case.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:43 IST
Punjab: AAP's Vijay Singla gets bail in corruption case
Represwentative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Punjab Minister Vijay Singla in a corruption case. On May 24, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked Singla from his Cabinet following corruption charges against him.

Shortly after that, he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch. The Punjab Chief Minister said that the AAP has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He said that he has sacked Singla from the cabinet and directed Police to register a case against him.

According to Punjab CMO, Singla was demanding a 1 per cent commission from the officials for contracts and he also later confessed to them. The Mohali court, on May 27, sent the former AAP leader and Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody.

In an FIR filed on May 24, the sacked Minister Singla was accused of taking bribes through his OSD Pradeep Kumar. A case was registered at Phase-8 police station of Mohali against Singla for demanding a bribe from Superintending Engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh posted in Mohali.

According to the FIR, on May 20, Rs 10 lakh was demanded from SE Rajinder Singh and he was asked to pay a commission of 1 per cent of further allotments. Superintending Engineer Rajinder had told ANI, "In a recording, Minister Singla was talking about giving Rs 5 lakh to OSD Pradeep Kumar, Simultaneously Rajinder is asking Pradeep Kumar about sparing his career."

Speaking at a Press Conference, back then in May in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Aam Aadmi Party is the only party in the country where there is no place for corruption and corrupt people." Earlier, in the year 2015, the Delhi Chief Minister had sacked one of his Ministers in a corruption case, the Punjab CMO had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022