Abe was trusted friend of India, will be remembered for years: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe was a trusted friend of India, and will be remembered by the people for years to come.

Abe, one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan.

Paying his respects to Abe while speaking at the inaugural Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture here, Modi said it is a day of great loss and unbearable pain for him as he has lost a close friend.

''Shinzo Abe was not only my friend but a trusted friend of India,'' Modi said, adding during Abe's regime, the India-Japan relationship touched new heights and carried forward a shared heritage.

The Prime Minister further said Abe will live in the hearts of the people for years because of his contribution to India's growth story.

Earlier in the day, while condoling the demise of the former Japanese premier, Modi said Abe dedicated his life to making the world a better place and as a mark of India's deepest respect, a one-day national mourning shall be observed on July 9.

Modi said Abe was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator.

''My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I had got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me,'' the Prime Minister had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)