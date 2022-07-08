Left Menu

Disproportionate assets case against yet another AIADMK leader

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 20:59 IST
Disproportionate assets case against yet another AIADMK leader
  • Country:
  • India

A case of disproportionate assets was slapped on R Kamaraj, a former Minister during the previous AIADMK regime, by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption and searches were held on Friday in multiple locations linked to him, police said.

Disproportionate assets of Kamaraj stood at Rs 58.44 crore and he has been booked for criminal conspiracy and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to the FIR.

Searches in 52 locations spread across Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts led to seizure of Rs 41.06 lakh in cash, 963 sovereign gold jewelley and approximately 23,960 gram silver, a press release said.

Kamaraj, a native of Tiruvarur district and presently MLA (Nannilam segment), was the Minister for Food and Civil Supplies from 2011 to 2021.

Already, former Ministers and AIADMK leaders including S P Velumani and P Thangamani who are considered pretty close to top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, C Vijayabaskar and M R Vijayabhaskar are facing Vigilance cases.

AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami slammed the DMK government, condemned the case and searches and said the case has been filed due to 'political vendetta' as the ruling party could not take on his party politically.

The DMK government should stop its vendetta politics and focus on welfare measures for the people, Palaniswami said on his twitter handle.

According to the FIR, the quantum of assets disproportionately acquired by Kamaraj, the first accused in the case, in his name and in the name of his two sons (Assued No 2 and 3) and in the name of his associate firm (through three other accused A-4 to A-6) during the check period between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2021 is Rs 58.44 crore.

Kamaraj, his sons Dr M K Eniyan, Dr K Inban, and three associates, R Chandrakasan, B Krishnamoorthy and S Udhayakumar, have been named in the FIR.

As on April 1, 2015, before the commencement of the check period the value of assets found in the name of Kamaraj, his wife and two sons (in the form of buildings, agriculture lands, gold jewellery, motor vehicle, insurance policies, bank balance and others) was Rs 1.39 crore. The seizure also includes hard discs, i-phone, computer, pen drive, documents and a bank locker key, the release said adding probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022