Left Menu

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker meets Rajnath, Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 21:00 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker meets Rajnath, Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday.

Narwekar, who was elected the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on July 3, held separate meetings with Singh and Shah at their respective official residences here.

“These were courtesy meetings,” Narwekar said.

Narwekar, a first-term member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly from the Colaba constituency in South Mumbai, started his political career with the Shiv Sena and later joined the NCP.

He joined the BJP in 2019, ahead of the assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022