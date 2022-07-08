Left Menu

10 killed in cloudburst near Amarnath shrine

All possible assistance is being provided to the affected. Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed central forces and Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift rescue operations.Shah said in a Tweet in Hindi that he has spoken to JK LG Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation.NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-07-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 21:16 IST
10 killed in cloudburst near Amarnath shrine
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 persons were killed when a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas triggered flash floods Friday evening that also damaged 25 tents and three community kitchens, police officials said.

Three persons have been rescued, they said.

The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall, they said.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, they said.

Ten persons were killed in the incident even as police, army and NDRF personnel launched a rescue operation, the officials said. An NDRF team was already there while two more teams are being rushed, they added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the incident.

''Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.'' Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed central forces and Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift rescue operations.

Shah said in a Tweet in Hindi that he has spoken to J&K LG Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation.

''NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people's lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well,'' the minister said. Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation and instructed all concerned to provide necessary assistance to the pilgrims. ''Deeply pained by unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022