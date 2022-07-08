Left Menu

08-07-2022
Opposition misleading youth over Agnipath scheme: Khattar
The Opposition is misleading young people about the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, for which every youth should apply, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar here on Friday.

The chief minister said the scheme will instil in the youth the spirit of patriotism and the Haryana government will give “assured government jobs” to the youth who serve under the scheme.

“Unfortunately, the Opposition is misleading the youth about the Agnipath scheme,” he said addressing the gathering at Haryana Pragati Rally in Anaj Mandi here.

The Centre last month unveiled the scheme for the recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis.

The youth recruited under the scheme will be known as ‘Agniveers’. After the completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each batch will be offered regular service. Khattar also junked the opposition’s claims on unemployment in the state. The “parivar pehchan patra” (family ID) data shows the unemployment rate in the 15-19 age group at just 2.33 per cent and 11.6 percent in the age group of 20-24, he said.

The CM said a rail coach factory has been set up in Sonipat on 1,000 acres and it will give employment to the local youth. He claimed that the middlemen who used to make money in lieu of change of land use (CLU) and transfers during the tenure of previous government have been rendered unemployed as the entire system has been digitised.

“The present government has been working to change the system as well as bringing transparency,'' he said. He also claimed that Charkhi Dadri is on the track of speedy development.

“When I came to this district last time, I had made 200 announcements, of which 70 per cent have been completed,” said Khattar.

