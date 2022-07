Tunisia's President Saied says amended constitution draft to be posted tonight

Tunisia's President Kais Saied said that there are some mistakes in the constitution draft he proposed late in June and added these mistakes need to be amended.

The president also said in a taped video posted by the presidency on Friday that the amended version of the constitution draft will be posted in the official gazette tonight.

The proposed draft, giving Saied near-absolute powers, will be put to a referendum this month.

