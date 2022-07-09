Left Menu

Chinese visa case: CBI conducts searches at Karti's Chennai residence

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 14 against him and others on allegations of bribe of Rs 50 lakh being paid him and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 16:52 IST
Chinese visa case: CBI conducts searches at Karti's Chennai residence
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Saturday conducted searches at the residence of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in Chennai in connection with the Chinese visa case, officials said.

They said during searches on May 17 after filing of the FIR, a portion of Karti Chidambaram's home was sealed because keys of that portion were not available.

The keys were understood to be with his wife who was abroad at the time of searches, they said.

The searches in that portion were resumed on Saturday after agency received the keys, they said. The agency officials said searches on Saturday will be considered as part of the searches that took place on May 17.

Karti has termed the allegations against him a result of political vendetta and case as most bogus among the three FIRs he was booked in. The CBI had registered an FIR on May 14 against him and others on allegations of bribe of Rs 50 lakh being paid him and his close associate S Bhaskararaman by a top executive of Vedanta group company Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd. (TSPL), which was setting a power plant in Punjab for re-issuance of project visa for 263 Chinese workers employed there.

Karti's father P Chidambaram was the home minister then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022