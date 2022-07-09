UK defence minister Wallace rules himself out of leadership race
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, one of the favorites to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said on Saturday he had decided not to run in the leadership contest.
"After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party," Wallace said on Twitter.
"It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe."
