BJP wins all 13 seats in Diu municipal council poll

PTI | Daman | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP won all 13 seats in polls held for the Diu Municipal Council in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, snatching the local body from the Congress, which had not put up a single candidate.

The BJP had won six seats unopposed earlier, while results for the remaining seven seats, on which it trounced Independent candidates, were announced on Saturday, an official said.

Polls for these seven seats were held on July 7, Diu Collector Fwwrman Brahma said.

Calling the BJP's return to power in Diu Municipal Council after 15 years as historic, the party's DNH,DD president Dipesh Tandel told PTI the Congress had been wiped out from the district as it could even manage to put up a single candidate.

The people have shown their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that the BJP gained due to the development works underway in the area.

