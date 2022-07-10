Left Menu

Eid-ul-Adha celebrated in Kashmir

The festival is an occasion to reaffirm our faith in unity of humanity to be charitable towards poor disadvantaged. May this festival strengthens the bonds of brotherhood bring peace, happiness joy for everyone.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:00 IST
Eid-ul-Adha celebrated in Kashmir
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Eid-ul-Adha, the celebration of Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice for his Lord, was celebrated across Kashmir on Sunday with people gathering at mosques in large numbers to offer prayers, officials said here.

The biggest such assembly was at the Hazratbal Shrine, where more than 45,000 people gathered for prayers, they said.

Smaller gatherings were reported at all Muslim places of worship across the valley, except for the historic Jamia Masjid in old city.

The authorities refused permission to the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid to hold prayers at 9 am.

Thousands of sheep, goats, and other animals were sacrificed across the valley as per tradition, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the Muslim community on the occasion.

''Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha. The festival is an occasion to reaffirm our faith in the unity of humanity & to be charitable towards the poor & disadvantaged. May this festival strengthens the bonds of brotherhood & bring peace, happiness & joy for everyone. Eid Mubarak,'' he tweeted.

A police official said Eid prayers passed off peacefully and there was no report of any untoward incident.

Leaders of political parties of Jammu and Kashmir also extended Eid greetings to the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022