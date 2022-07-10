Junior trade minister Mordaunt announces bid to be next UK PM
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:10 IST
Britain's junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on Sunday launched her bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, becoming the ninth Conservative lawmaker to announce they are running.
"Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship," Mordaunt said in a tweet.
