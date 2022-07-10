Left Menu

Muslims in Nagaland celebrate Eid-ul-Adha

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 10-07-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 15:37 IST
Representative Image
Muslims in Nagaland on Sunday celebrated Eid-ul-Adha with religious fervor and gaiety at various locations in the state.

The community people mainly in the state capital, Kohima, and the commercial hub, Dimapur were seen thronging Eidgahs offering namaaz or prayers and hugging each other, and wishing Eid Mubarak.

On the auspicious occasion of the festival of sacrifice, they were also seen extending alms to the needy outside the mosques.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton have extended warm Id-ul-Adha greetings to the people of Nagaland, particularly to the Muslim community.

In his message, the governor said this festival epitomizes the noble values of sacrifice, trust, and forgiveness. He hoped that this sacred occasion will usher in goodwill, and harmony and further strengthen the values of our society.

The governor wished all good health, peace, and prosperity.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Rio wished that the noble ideals of the day enrich our lives with peace and harmony.

"#EidMubarak to all who are celebrating. May this joyous occasion of #EidAlAdha bring peace, love, and hope among all," twitted Deputy CM Patton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

