Media biggest strength of democracy, should work as missionary: Raj Guv

Describing the vitality of media as the biggest strength of democracy, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has called upon it to work as a missionary.

He said that it is commendable that many magazines and electronic media channels continue to follow healthy journalistic values.

Mishra was addressing a senior journalist award ceremony on Sunday.

He said that journalism irrigates the roots of the republic that is why it has been considered as the fourth pillar of democracy after the legislature, executive and judiciary. The governor said that the media informs citizens about their constitutional rights and duties, making them responsible. He said that in order to maintain credibility, it is important for media to report fairly and with transparency while sticking to the truth. Referring to the important contribution of media in the Indian independece movement, Mishra said that leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, Arvind Ghosh, Madan Mohan Malviya, Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, Azimullah Khan enlightened people for the country's independence and exposed the anarchy of British rule through newspapers, forcing them to leave the country. The governor said that in the name of commercial interests, the press should refrain from publishing and disseminating false or misleading news that can provoke public sentiments. Mishra honored Praveen Chand Chhabra with Mahatma Gandhi Journalism Award, Vijay Bhandari with Lokmanya Tilak Samman, Milapchand Dandiya with Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Samman, and Sitaram Jhalani with Madan Mohan Malviya Samman and a cheque of Rs one lakh each. Baburao Vishnu Paradkar's journalism honor was given to late Shyam Acharya, which was received by his family members. A cheque of Rs one lakh each was given to Acharya's son, daughter, daughter-in-law of eldest son.

Senior journalist Vijay Bhandari announced to donate the prize money to the victims of COVID-19 and for the help of journalists and their families. On this occasion, Education and Art and Culture Minister Dr. B.D. Kalla, MP and former Union Minister Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, Congress leader Mohan Prakash, Mahanagar Times editor Gopal Sharma also expressed their views.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)