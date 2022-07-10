Left Menu

Goa: Cong says five of its MLAs 'incommunicado'; sacks Michael Lobo as LoP for 'conspiracy'

The Congress on Sunday removed Michael Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition in Goa Legislative Assembly, accusing him and former chief minister Digambar Kamat of conspiring against the party and hobnobbing with the ruling BJP to ensure a split.Making this announcement on the eve of the state assembly session, Congresss Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao also said that apart from Lobo and Kamat, three other party MLAs have gone incommunicado.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 10-07-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 21:45 IST
The Congress on Sunday removed Michael Lobo from the post of Leader of Opposition in Goa Legislative Assembly, accusing him and former chief minister Digambar Kamat of ''conspiring'' against the party and ''hobnobbing with the ruling BJP to ensure a split''.

Making this announcement on the eve of the state assembly session, Congress's Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao also said that apart from Lobo and Kamat, three other party MLAs have gone ''incommunicado''. The development comes amid speculation that some Congress MLAs in the 40-member House may cross over to the BJP. ''LoP Michael Lobo and former chief minister Digambar Kamat were hatching a conspiracy by hobnobbing with BJP to ensure defection in Congress in Goa. The party has decided to remove Lobo from the post of the Leader of Opposition,'' Rao said.

The party will take action against both Lobo and Kamat, he added.

The Congress currently has 11 MLAs in Goa. Rao said five party MLAs - Lobo, Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai and Delialah Lobo - have gone incommunicado, while five others - Altone D'Costa, Sankalp Amonkar, Yuri Alemao, Carlose Alvares Ferreira, Rudolf Fernandes - were present for the press conference.

''Sixth MLA Aleixo Sequeira was in touch with party leaders and is very much with the Congress,'' he said. The ruling BJP currently has 20 MLAs and also enjoys the support of five others - two from MGP and three Independents. Congress had won 11 seats in the last Assembly polls held in February this year. PTI RPS NP NP

