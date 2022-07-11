Left Menu

UK's Johnson declines to endorse any candidate running to replace him

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:17 IST
Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday declined to endorse any of the candidates who are in the race to replace him, saying he wouldn't want to damage their chances.

"I wouldn't want to damage anybody's chances by offering my support," Johnson said in his first media appearance since he said last week he would step down.

