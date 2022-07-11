Droupadi Murmu meets Sikkim lawmakers, assured of support in prez poll

NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu met lawmakers of Sikkim on Monday evening to seek their support for the July 18 election.

Accompanied by Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Murmu landed at the Bagdogra airport in West Bengal's Siliguri in a special aircraft.

At the airport, she was received by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

From there, she went to a hotel near Dagapur area of the city to meet all 31 NDA MLAs -- 19 of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and 12 of the BJP.

Sikkim's Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba and Rajya Sabha MP Hishey Lachungpa were also present at the closed-door meeting. Darjeeling's BJP MP Raju Bista also attended the meeting.

Lone opposition MLA Pawan Kumar Chamling, the president of SDF, was conspicuous by his absence, though he has already pledged support to Murmu.

The ruling SKM said Murmu could not travel to Sikkim because of her tight schedule.

''It would have taken her a few hours to travel to Sikkim by road from Siliguri. The inclement weather also came in the way of travel by plane,'' SKM leader Jacob Khaling said.

BJP's Sikkim president Dal Bahadur Chauhan said Murmu promised the lawmakers that she would come to meet the people of the state after winning the election.

''This was the first time any presidential candidate met Sikkim MLAs to seek their support,'' the chief minister's press secretary Bikash Basnett said.

A cultural programme was organised in Siliguri in her honour, in which people of Lepcha, Bhutia and Nepalese communities participated.

Murmu left for Kolkata after the meeting in Siliguri. In Kolkata, she will meet the lawmakers of West Bengal to seek their support for the election.

