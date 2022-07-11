Court issues notice to V D Satheesan over his remarks related to Golwalkar

A local court here on Monday issued notice to Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan on a case filed by the RSS against his alleged remarks related to the organisation's ideologue M S Golwalkar.

A Munsiff court her issued notice to the senior Congress leader and directed him to appear before it on August 12.

The case was filed by an office-bearer of RSS, K K Balaram alleging that Satheesan had compared the speech of former state minister Saji Cheriyan, containing alleged anti-Constitution remarks, with the content in Golwalkar's book, 'Bunch of Thoughts'.

On July 9, Satheesan rejected the legal notice issued by the RSS with the ''contempt it deserves'', and said he was ready to face any legal action over the matter.

''I made the statement quoting the page number of the book,'' he had said.

Cheriyan had, on Wednesday, announced his resignation amid criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks.

During a recent political programme held in Pathanamthitta, the former minister had alleged that the Constitution of the country ''condones exploitation'' and is written in a way helping to ''plunder'' the people of the country, drawing sharp reaction from the Opposition parties which sought his immediate removal from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Cabinet.

Satheesan had said he stood by his statement that the remarks against the Constitution by the former minister were from a book penned by RSS ideologue Golwalkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)