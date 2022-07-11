Left Menu

Court issues notice to V D Satheesan over his remarks related to Golwalkar

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:18 IST
Court issues notice to V D Satheesan over his remarks related to Golwalkar
  • Country:
  • India

A local court here on Monday issued notice to Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly V D Satheesan on a case filed by the RSS against his alleged remarks related to the organisation's ideologue M S Golwalkar.

A Munsiff court her issued notice to the senior Congress leader and directed him to appear before it on August 12.

The case was filed by an office-bearer of RSS, K K Balaram alleging that Satheesan had compared the speech of former state minister Saji Cheriyan, containing alleged anti-Constitution remarks, with the content in Golwalkar's book, 'Bunch of Thoughts'.

On July 9, Satheesan rejected the legal notice issued by the RSS with the ''contempt it deserves'', and said he was ready to face any legal action over the matter.

''I made the statement quoting the page number of the book,'' he had said.

Cheriyan had, on Wednesday, announced his resignation amid criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks.

During a recent political programme held in Pathanamthitta, the former minister had alleged that the Constitution of the country ''condones exploitation'' and is written in a way helping to ''plunder'' the people of the country, drawing sharp reaction from the Opposition parties which sought his immediate removal from the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF Cabinet.

Satheesan had said he stood by his statement that the remarks against the Constitution by the former minister were from a book penned by RSS ideologue Golwalkar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022