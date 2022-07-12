Left Menu

Will put burden of around Rs 1,000 cr on govt: Aurangabad MP on name change

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday alleged that the name change plan of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district to Sambhaji Nagar was only intended to change the documents of the government department and will put a burden of Rs 1,000 crore.

ANI | Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-07-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 10:10 IST
Will put burden of around Rs 1,000 cr on govt: Aurangabad MP on name change
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday alleged that the name change plan of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district to Sambhaji Nagar was only intended to change the documents of the government department and will put a burden of Rs 1,000 crore. "Changing the name of Aurangabad will put a burden of around Rs 1,000 crores on the government. This is only to change the documents of the government department. Common people have to go through a burden of several thousand crores," Jaleel, a Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad said during a press meet.

The decision to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar and another district Osmanabad to Dharashiv was approved by the state cabinet on June 29, a day before the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government fell following the rebellion of Eknath Shinde who later take over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. However, condemning the former CM Uddhav Thackeray's government's decision to change the name, Samajwadi Party Maharashtra president and MLA Abu Asim Azmi had said that "Be it BJP or MVA - that is walking on crutches - they want to sideline Muslims."

Azmi, on the day of big-decision, reminded the big names of the western state (Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi) of his party's support and said that the ruling party sidelined the minorities. "I would like to tell Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi that the government is existing with our support. If Government takes such a step, where will we go?. I would like to tell Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan, and Balasaheb Thorat, what do we do? It's that Muslims are being sidelined. I condemn," he had said.

Eknath Shinde's 10-day rebellion against Shiv Sena brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. The political crisis in Maharashtra ended with Shinde taking over as Chief Minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as deputy chief minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022