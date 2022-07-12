Left Menu

Himachal ex-BJP chief Khimi Ram joins Congress

Former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Khimi Ram on Tuesday joined the Congress.Ram, a former minister and deputy speaker in the state, said he takes pride in joining the party that helped the country attain freedom.I am not joining the Congress out of any anger towards the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 13:52 IST
Himachal ex-BJP chief Khimi Ram joins Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Khimi Ram on Tuesday joined the Congress.

Ram, a former minister and deputy speaker in the state, said he takes pride in joining the party that helped the country attain freedom.

''I am not joining the Congress out of any anger towards the BJP. I have taken a well-thought out decision to take the Congress forward in Himachal Pradesh,'' he said.

Ram said he is confident that the Congress will be able to form the government in the state as there is a lot of corruption, unemployment, inflation and pending employee issues including those related to the pension scheme.

''We will bring these issues before the people of the state and help form the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh,'' he said. AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajiv Shukla welcomed him into the Congress fold, and said it is an indication of the winds blowing in the state.

AICC Secretaries Sudhir Sharma and Tejinder Bittu were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022