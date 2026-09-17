Bengaluru Stallions Reveal Dynamic Squad for Upcoming IGPL Season

Bengaluru Stallions announced their squad for the IGPL season commencing on September 23, featuring Trishul Chinnappa, Veer Ganapathy, Sunhit Bishnoi, and Sudhir Sharma. The team will represent Bengaluru, hosting its home leg at Karnataka Golf Association from December 1 to 5, combining seasoned expertise and youthful energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 23:49 IST
Bengaluru Stallions Reveal Dynamic Squad for Upcoming IGPL Season
(L to R) Golfers Veer Ganapathy, Trishul Chinnappa, Sudhir Sharma, Sunhit Bishnoi (Photo: IGPL). Image Credit: ANI

The Bengaluru Stallions have unveiled their lineup for the forthcoming Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), with the highly anticipated season set to commence on September 23. Comprising seasoned and emerging talents like Trishul Chinnappa, Veer Ganapathy, Sunhit Bishnoi, and Sudhir Sharma, the team promises a competitive edge.

The roster announcement took place alongside the unveiling of the official team jersey, setting the stage for the Bengaluru franchise's ambitious campaign. The IGPL, India's pioneering franchise-based professional golf league, kicks off in Ras Al Khaimah, while the Stallions' home leg of the AM Green IGPL Invitational will be held at Karnataka Golf Association from December 1 to 5.

Highlighting the significance of team dynamics in a traditionally individual sport, Trishul Chinnappa expressed enthusiasm for the novel experience of collective effort. Sunhit Bishnoi echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how the league affords Indian golfers valuable international exposure, crucial for elevating their game and achieving competitive success.

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