Bengaluru Stallions Reveal Dynamic Squad for Upcoming IGPL Season

The Bengaluru Stallions have unveiled their lineup for the forthcoming Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), with the highly anticipated season set to commence on September 23. Comprising seasoned and emerging talents like Trishul Chinnappa, Veer Ganapathy, Sunhit Bishnoi, and Sudhir Sharma, the team promises a competitive edge.

The roster announcement took place alongside the unveiling of the official team jersey, setting the stage for the Bengaluru franchise's ambitious campaign. The IGPL, India's pioneering franchise-based professional golf league, kicks off in Ras Al Khaimah, while the Stallions' home leg of the AM Green IGPL Invitational will be held at Karnataka Golf Association from December 1 to 5.

Highlighting the significance of team dynamics in a traditionally individual sport, Trishul Chinnappa expressed enthusiasm for the novel experience of collective effort. Sunhit Bishnoi echoed this sentiment, emphasizing how the league affords Indian golfers valuable international exposure, crucial for elevating their game and achieving competitive success.