Gujarat polls: Congress appoints in-charges in all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies

Gujarat Congress on Tuesday met All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal and made senior office bearers and ministers from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra as the incharges of the 26 parliamentary constituencies in the state. Speaking after the meeting, Gujarat congress unit incharge Raghu Sharma said, "Gujarat is going for election and this election congress is fighting to win 125 seats. Today high command gave the responsibility of senior observer to our leader Ashok Gehlot. Senior leaders and legislators of neighbouring states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra are made the incharges of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies."

Sharma also added that Congress will fight the election collectively and the public of the state is in favour of giving chance to the grand old party. The Gujarat Congress incharge also took a swipe at AAP by saying it would be a surprise if the Arvind Kejriwal-led party managed to win a single seat and called it the B team of the BJP.

"AAP is not in the picture, they went to Goa, UK and you know the result. In Punjab Chief Minister's seat was lost and it shows that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is just a deception and it is the BJP B team. It will be big if they win one seat," he added. After coming out of the meeting Rajasthan Labour Minister Sukhram Bishnoi said, "I have been made incharge of a Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat for the upcoming polls. We will monitor and will do meetings with all stakeholders. Then we will suggest the appropriate candidate. This time anti-incumbency is there and congress will definitely form the Government."

"Today we had a meeting with KC Venugopal and office bearers of Congress. I have been made incharge of the Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency. We have been asked to go to the area and take stock of the political situation," Rajasthan Industry Minister, Shakuntala Rawat said after the meeting. Minister of Revenue in Government of Rajasthan Ram Lal Jaat spoke to the media and said he has been made the incharge of the Patan Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.

"We will strategise in booth management and select the best candidate. We will decide the candidate and those who are doing good," he added. Congress on Tuesday appointed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as senior observers for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh respectively.

While TS Singh Deo and Milind Deora have been appointed observers for the Gujarat polls. Earlier this month, Gujarat Congress office-bearers met the political task force comprising senior leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, P Chidambaram and Congress' poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu brainstormed about the party's prospects for over three hours.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had given a scare to the ruling BJP by restricting its MLAs to 99 and winning 77 seats on its own. Assembly elections in Gujarat are likely to be held later this year. (ANI)

