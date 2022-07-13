Left Menu

Trump steps up attacks on Musk, who said Trump needs to 'sail into the sunset'

Donald Trump on Tuesday ratcheted up attacks on Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, after Musk said Trump was too old to become the next U.S. president and Trump needed to "sail into the sunset." The former U.S. president said Musk would have "begged" him for government subsidies, in a message on his own social media app, Truth Social.

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 07:22 IST
Trump steps up attacks on Musk, who said Trump needs to 'sail into the sunset'

Donald Trump on Tuesday ratcheted up attacks on Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk, after Musk said Trump was too old to become the next U.S. president and Trump needed to "sail into the sunset."

The former U.S. president said Musk would have "begged" him for government subsidies, in a message on his own social media app, Truth Social. "When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it's electric cars that don't drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocketships to nowhere, without which subsidies he'd be worthless and tell me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, "drop to your knees and beg," and he would have done it," Trump wrote.

In response, Musk tweeted, "Lmaooo" - shorthand for “laughing my ass off." Musk said on Monday, "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset."

Musk, who previously said he was leaning towards supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, said DeSantis would easily defeat President Joe Biden in the election. Musk's remarks were in response to comments Trump made at a political rally on Saturday where he called Musk a "Bull***t artist" for claiming that he had never voted Republican until this June. “He told me he voted for me," Trump said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global
4
Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air contact tracing data collection; Italy to start administering second COVID booster to over-60s and more

Health News Summary Roundup: U.S. CDC plans to improve international air con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022