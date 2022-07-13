Left Menu

Many Himachal BJP leaders eager to join Congress: Pratibha Singh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-07-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 13:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh Wednesday said that many BJP leaders are eager to join the Congress as they feel “suffocated” within their own party.

She made the comment in a statement, a day after former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Khimi Ram joined the Congress. In the statement, Pratibha Singh said that many BJP leaders are eager to join Congress as they feel suffocated due to infighting in the BJP.

A former minister and deputy speaker in the hill state, Khimi Ram had joined Congress on Tuesday in the presence of Rajiv Shukla, AICC in-charge for Himachal, and AICC secretaries Sudhir Sharma and Tejinder Bittu in New Delhi.

Welcoming Khimi Ram into the party, Pratibha Singh said that Congress would be further strengthened with his joining the party.

People are “fed up” with the policies and decisions of BJP and Congress is going ahead with full strength, she added.

