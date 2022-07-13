NDA nominee Murmu's visit to Gujarat deferred due to heavy rains: BJP

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA's) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visit to Gujarat on Wednesday has been postponed due to heavy rains in the state, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) official said.

Murmu was scheduled to visit the state to drum up support for the July 18 elections to the country's top post.

''Droupadi Murmu's Gujarat visit on Wednesday is postponed due to heavy rainfall in the state,'' said Gujarat BJP's media coordinator Zubin Ashara.

She was also scheduled to visit the tribal-dominated district of Narmada, which has received very heavy rainfall in the last couple of days, he added.

Opposition's nominee for the Presidential polls, Yashwant Sinha, visited Gujarat on July 8 as part of his campaign to seek the support of Congress MLAs.

During his visit, Sinha had said the contest between him and Murmu was not just about who becomes the next President, but about who will use his or her rights to save the Constitution after becoming President.

Murmu had earlier served as the Governor of Jharkhand. If elected, she will be the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional office.

