Left Menu

Count and fill potholes on NH: Kerala Minister tells central ministers

He convenes press meets on most of the days...that is also good...But, it is true that there are more potholes on the national highways in India, including those in Kerala, than the number of press meets he convenes, Riyas said.In an apparent reference to Jaishankars recent inspection at Kazhakuttom flyover, he said several union ministers are visiting Kerala now-a-days and leave after taking photographs of projects which are ready for inauguration and posting it on social media.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:59 IST
Count and fill potholes on NH: Kerala Minister tells central ministers
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas on Wednesday took a jibe at Union Ministers visiting the state, urging them to count and fill potholes on national highways instead of just clicking pictures of almost-finished projects and posting them on their social media pages. His criticism comes a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to the state and inspection of the Kazhakuttom flyover on the National Highway-66 here, which is under construction.

While speaking during the question hour in the state Assembly, Riyas, also the son-in-law of Vijayan, found fault with the Centre over the potholes on the national highways, maintained by the National Highways Authority of India.

Without naming Union Minister V Muraleedharan, he said there are more potholes on the national highways than the press meets convened by him.

''There is a person who was born in our state, played and grew up here, became a Rajya Sabha member from another state, and is now a union minister....it is a good thing. He convenes press meets on most of the days...that is also good...But, there are indeed more potholes on the national highways in India, including those in Kerala than the number of press meets he convenes,'' Riyas said.

In an apparent reference to Jaishankar's recent inspection at the Kazhakuttom flyover, he said several union ministers are visiting Kerala nowadays and leave after taking photographs of projects which are ready for inauguration and posting it on social media. ''We are of the view that such ministers should take responsibility to count and fill the potholes on the national highways falling under the National Highway Authority,'' the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022