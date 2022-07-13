Left Menu

If I am in Rashtrapati Bhavan, will ensure CAA is not implemented: Yashwant Sinha

  • Country:
  • India

Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday said that if he is elected, he will ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented.

Interacting with opposition lawmakers of Assam, Sinha said the BJP-led government has not been able to implement the CAA so far as it was ''foolishly drafted'' in a hurry.

''Citizenship is a major issue for Assam, and the government wanted to bring in the Act across the country but have not been able to do so yet,'' he said.

''Earlier, the government gave the excuse of COVID, but even now they have not been able to implement it because it is an Act foolishly drafted in a hurry,'' he added. Sinha alleged that Constitution was in danger not from any outside force, but from those in power.

''We have to safeguard it,'' he asserted.

''If I am in Rashtrapati Bhavan, I will ensure that CAA is not implemented,'' he said.

Sinha was on a day-long visit to Assam to seek the support of ''like-minded'' parties for the July 18 election.

