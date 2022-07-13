Left Menu

When 'egonomics' trumps 'economics...: Rahul's attack on price rise, unemployment, debt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:16 IST
When 'egonomics' trumps 'economics...: Rahul's attack on price rise, unemployment, debt
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government over price rise, rising unemployment and debt and the fall in the value of the rupee.

''When 'Egonomics' trumps 'Economics'...,'' he said in a tweet citing figures of government debt, unemployment, and the value of the rupee.

He shared a chart sharing such details and said while the government's debt in 2014 was Rs 56 lakh crore, it is Rs 139 lakh crore in 2022.

Similarly, he said unemployment is at 7.8 percent in 2022 against 4.7 percent in 2014 and the LPG price is Rs 1,053 against Rs 410 in 2014.

Gandhi also claimed that the per capita debt in 2022 is Rs 1,01,048 against Rs 44,348 in 2014 and the trade deficit now is USD 190 billion against USD 135 billion in 2014.

The chart also stated that the value of the rupee in 2014 was Rs 59 per US dollar and it is Rs 80 per dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022