When 'egonomics' trumps 'economics...: Rahul's attack on price rise, unemployment, debt

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government over price rise, rising unemployment and debt and the fall in the value of the rupee.

''When 'Egonomics' trumps 'Economics'...,'' he said in a tweet citing figures of government debt, unemployment, and the value of the rupee.

He shared a chart sharing such details and said while the government's debt in 2014 was Rs 56 lakh crore, it is Rs 139 lakh crore in 2022.

Similarly, he said unemployment is at 7.8 percent in 2022 against 4.7 percent in 2014 and the LPG price is Rs 1,053 against Rs 410 in 2014.

Gandhi also claimed that the per capita debt in 2022 is Rs 1,01,048 against Rs 44,348 in 2014 and the trade deficit now is USD 190 billion against USD 135 billion in 2014.

The chart also stated that the value of the rupee in 2014 was Rs 59 per US dollar and it is Rs 80 per dollar.

