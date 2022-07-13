Maha CM Shinde pays tribute to Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on Guru Purnima

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday visited Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's memorial in Mumbai and paid floral tributes to him on the occasion of 'Guru Purnima'.

Talking to reporters here, Shinde said a common man like him could assume the top post in the state because of the blessings of Bal Thackeray.

''My government is committed to all round development of the state,'' he said. The CM also said he was in touch in the administration and monitoring the situation arising due to heavy rains at various places in the state.

He later proceeded to neighbouring Thane city to offer tributes to late Sena leader and his mentor Anand Dighe.

Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena MLAs revolted against the party leadership last month, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as CM and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy chief minister.

The Shinde-led Sena faction has claimed to be carrying forward the legacy Bal Thackeray by getting out of the ''unnatural'' alliance with the Congress and NCP.

