J-K: Historic event of July 13, 1931 can never be erased, says PAGD

The historic event of martyrdom of July 13, 1931 – when 22 Kashmiris were killed by the army of a Dogra ruler – can never be erased from history, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) said on Wednesday.

The PAGD also appealed to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to unitedly raise their voice for a better future and dignified life. For the third consecutive year, no function was held to commemorate the Martyrs’ Day on July 13 in Kashmir to pay homage to 22 Kashmiri people.

The alliance of six mainstream political parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said on this day, 91 years ago, 22 brave souls protesting against the “tyranny of the autocracy were martyred”. “This historic event had shaken the foundations of the then oppressive power structure. This unprecedented incident proved to be a milestone in the long road of the people’s struggle for justice. Thus it marked the beginning of the mass awakening in Kashmir. The barbaric killings of protesters shocked and infuriated the people who challenged the autocratic rule,” PAGD spokesman M Y Tarigami said in a statement.

He said the uprising against the “tyranny and autocratic ruler” laid a strong edifice for unifying the people, rising above narrow considerations that finally culminated in initiating a process of their empowerment.

The supreme sacrifices by the martyrs led to the dawning of a new era in the region, he said, adding, the historic event can never be erased.

“Despite brazen assault on legitimate constitutional rights and suppression of civil liberties, democratic rights, curbing the media, indiscriminate arrests of political activists and youth under draconian laws like UAPA, PSA, people cannot be silenced for long,” Tarigami said.

The alliance spokesperson said the economy of the region is “worsening”, despite tall promises of development, investment and job creation. “The fact remains, the erstwhile state of J&K lags far behind. Instead of creating new job opportunities, daily wagers, contractual employees, casual labourers, scheme workers and others are either not getting their wages regularly or are being altogether denied their dues,” he said.

Tarigami said the PAGD appeals to all the sections of communities and regions to close their ranks and unitedly raise their voice for a better future and dignified life. “United voice remains the only option i.e. the real tribute to these great martyrs,” he added.

