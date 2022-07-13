Left Menu

CM lays foundations for hostels, residential quarters in NIT

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:15 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy laid foundations for six projects at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Karaikal on Wednesday.

The projects which included students hostels, staff quarters and playgrounds would be of help to the students joining the institute, he said. Rangasamy recalled that during his earlier term as Chief Minister, he had insisted that the NIT allotted for Puducherry should be set up in Karaikal only.

The six projects involved an investment of Rs 115 crore, he said and added that his government was keen to encourage the institute as it was of help for aspirants of technological courses.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Transport Minister Chandra Priyanka elected from Karaikal and NIT officials were among those present.

Earlier, the Lt Governor, the Chief Minister along with the Transport Minister participated in the annual 'Mangani festival' in Karaikal Ammayyar temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

