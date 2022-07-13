Left Menu

SAD appeals to Murmu for release of Sikh prisoners

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-07-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:06 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday appealed to NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu to take a personal interest in securing the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail term once she is elected to the post.

In a letter, the SAD expressed confidence that Murmu, who represented the cause of the minorities, exploited and backward classes, will help in resolving pending issues of the Sikh community, particularly the release of Sikh prisoners.

A party statement said the continued incarceration of Sikhs even after the completion of their life sentences is a cause for grave concern to the community worldwide and they are hopeful she will resolve this issue to the satisfaction of the community.

Besides other Sikh prisoners, the SAD also raised the issue of release of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case.

Expressing faith that as a representative of the weak and oppressed sections of society Murmu would understand the pain of the Sikh community and take appropriate action, the statement said the SAD had always been guided by principles placed before humanity by the Sikh Gurus.

It was these ideals which inspired the party to support her candidature, the statement said.

The SAD had earlier announced to support BJP-led NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. The SAD had snapped decades-long ties with the BJP over the Centre’s now-withdrawn farm laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

