Mizoram gears up for prez polls

Mizoram is fully prepared for the presidential polls slated for July 18, an Assembly official said on Thursday.

Voting will be held at the House between 10 am and 5 pm under strict Covid-19 protocols, Assembly secretary H Lalrinmawa told PTI The officials who will deal with the presidential polls and authorised media persons will be tested for coronavirus on Saturday. Thermal screening will be conducted for the legislators on the polling day, he said.

A special arrangement has been made for any Covid-infected MLA to enable them to cast their votes in the last hour, said Lalrinmawa, who is the assistant returning officer for the polls.

Ballot boxes, papers and other poll-related documents will be brought to Aizawl from Delhi by the joint chief electoral officer on Thursday, the official added. In the 40-member Assembly, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has 28 members, followed by six Zoram People's Movement, five Congress and one BJP members. All the 28 MNF, two of its MPs and the BJP legislator will cast their votes in favour of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, according to party sources.

The Congress and the ZPM members will go for opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha, sources told PTI.

Counting of votes will be held at Parliament House in New Delhi on July 21.

