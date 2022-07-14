UK leadership contender Truss pledges "upward trajectory" for economy by 2024
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pledged to get the British economy on an "upward trajectory" by the time of the next national election in 2024 as she set out her pitch on Thursday to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.
"We have to level with the British public that our economy will not get back on track overnight. Times are going to be tough, but I know that I can get us on an upward trajectory by 2024," Truss said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Liz Truss
- Truss
- Boris Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hong Kong in limbo 25 years after British handover to China
British-era Patna DM office building shown in 'Gandhi' razed
FACTBOX-Which British workers are heading for industrial action?
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the British Grand Prix
British defence spending to reach 2.5% of GDP by end of decade - Johnson