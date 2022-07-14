Left Menu

UK leadership contender Truss pledges "upward trajectory" for economy by 2024

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:02 IST
UK leadership contender Truss pledges "upward trajectory" for economy by 2024
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss pledged to get the British economy on an "upward trajectory" by the time of the next national election in 2024 as she set out her pitch on Thursday to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister.

"We have to level with the British public that our economy will not get back on track overnight. Times are going to be tough, but I know that I can get us on an upward trajectory by 2024," Truss said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022