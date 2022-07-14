Left Menu

Italy's Draghi wins confidence vote, but 5-Star boycotts motion

The Italian government won on Thursday a confidence motion in the upper house of parliament on measures aimed at helping counter the cost-of-living crisis, however the 5-Star Movement carried out its threat to boycott the vote.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-07-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 18:49 IST
Italy's Draghi wins confidence vote, but 5-Star boycotts motion
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian government won on Thursday a confidence motion in the upper house of parliament on measures aimed at helping counter the cost-of-living crisis, however the 5-Star Movement carried out its threat to boycott the vote. The motion passed by 172 to 39.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said earlier this week his government could not continue without the support of 5-Star and has ruled out leading a coalition with a different make-up. President Sergio Mattarella, the supreme arbiter in Italian politics, will have to decide how to resolve the crisis. He could ask Draghi to try to put his administration back together with a fresh confidence vote. If a majority cannot be secured, he will have to dissolve parliament and call early elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022