JMM announces support to Murmu in upcoming Prez poll

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:10 IST
JMM announces support to Murmu in upcoming Prez poll
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chief Shibu Soren on Thursday said his party will support NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu in the July 18 election.

It is for the first time that a tribal woman has got an opportunity to become President of India.

Soren directed all MPs and MLAs of the JMM to vote for Murmu on July 18.

Murmu, the former Jharkhand governor, had recently visited the state to seek support for her candidature. She met the JMM chief and its executive president and Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

