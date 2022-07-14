Left Menu

Govt could reduce VAT on fuels because Ajit Pawar managed economy well: NCP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-07-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 19:44 IST
The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government could reduce the Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel because previous finance minister Ajit Pawar kept the state's economy in a good shape, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shinde announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said the BJP-led government at the Centre has been increasing the price of LPG cylinders and the GST on essential commodities while making a show of giving relief elsewhere.

''The government could reduce VAT on fuels because (NCP leader) Ajit Pawar, when he was finance minister in the previous MVA government, kept the state's coffers safe,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

