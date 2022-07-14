JMM announces support to Droupadi Murmu in presidential poll

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday officially announced its support to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu in the upcoming presidential election. "Post Independence, it is the first time that a tribal woman would get the opportunity to become the President. So after all discussions, the party has decided to vote in favour of Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election," said the JMM statement.

"All the MPs and MLAs are directed to cast votes in favour of Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election to be held on July 18," the party said. Murmu spoke to JMM chief Shibu Soren and thanked him for supporting her.

YSR Congress Party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Shiromani Akali Dal have already extended their support to Murmu. The Congress-led opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha against Murmu for the presidential election on July 18.

JMM is the lead partner of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand which also includes Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President. Born in a poor tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances.

Murmu is the first presidential candidate from Odisha of a major political party or alliance. The counting of votes for the presidential election will take place on July 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)