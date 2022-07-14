Maha: Reduction in VAT on petrol `meagre', says Ajit Pawar

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar on Thursday poohpoohed the reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the state, saying it was too small.

He also asked why Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has not expanded his cabinet yet. Shinde earlier in the day announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre. ''The reduction is meagre. I don't think it will make any difference to people's monthly budget,'' said Pawar, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader.

When Sena-NCP-Congress coalition was in power, those in the opposition wanted a 50 per cent reduction in taxes on fuels, Pawar said.

''Now they are in the government. Why aren't they doing it? If they slash taxes by 50 per cent, diesel would be cheaper by Rs 11 and petrol by Rs 17 to Rs 18,'' he said. He also asked why the Shinde government, which has the support of 165 MLAs, was ''scared of forming the cabinet.'' At present the cabinet consists of only Shinde and his deputy, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

''During the flood and rainy season, guardian ministers should be there in districts, coordinating relief measures with the district administration,'' Pawar said.

The Relief & Rehabilitation Department does not have a full-time secretary, he noted.

