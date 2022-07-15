Left Menu

Right-wing group asks Mathura administration to bar entry of people into Shahi Idgah till August 17

The leader of a right-wing group has asked the Mathura district administration to bar everyone from entering the Shahi Idgah till August 17 and said otherwise its members will recite the Hanuman Chalisa there.

Updated: 15-07-2022 00:18 IST
The leader of a right-wing group has asked the Mathura district administration to bar everyone from entering the Shahi Idgah till August 17 and said otherwise its members will recite the Hanuman Chalisa there. Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha president Rajyashree Chaudhary has said the district administration should bar everyone from entering the Shahi Idgah located in the Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex till August 17 or else, the members of the outfit will enter the premises on December 6 and recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

''The festival of Krishna Janmashtami wil be celebrated on August 18. We warn the district administration to seal the Idgah by August 17. We have also moved the court regarding this. We are requesting the district administration to take an early decision in the matter and seal the Idgah by August 17,'' Chaudhary told a press conference on Wednesday.

''If this does not happen, we will enter the campus and recite the Hanuman Chalisa on December 6,'' she added.

Chaudhary claimed that the sanctum sanctorum of the temple of Thakur Keshavdev Maharaj was demolished and the Shahi Idgah was built on it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

