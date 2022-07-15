UDF protest forces adjournment of Kerala Assembly proceedings

The Kerala Assembly adjourned for the day following heated protests staged by opposition UDF members over ruling CPI(M) legislator M M Mani's controversial remark against RMP MLA K K Rema that she became a widow as it was her fate.

As the question hour session began, the Congress-led UDF members raised the issue alleging that Mani had insulted womanhood and so he should withdraw his statement and tender an apology on the floor of the House.

They also raised placards and a banner which read ''M M Mani who insulted womanhood should resign''.

However, Law Minister P Rajeeve said what Mani had meant was that the ruling CPI(M) had no role in the murder of Rema's husband T P Chandrasekharan, a rebel leader.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesaan reiterated that Mani's statement was ''anti-woman'' and it was surprising to see that the ruling benches including the Chief Minister had justified him.

When Speaker M B Rajesh tried to commence the question hour, the opposition members continued their protests forcing him to adjourn the House for the day.

The UDF members later walked out of the House and staged a sit-in at the portal of the hall before marching out of the Assembly complex.

Rema's husband, T P Chandrasekharan -- a CPI(M) rebel -- was hacked to death in May 2012 after he floated a parallel Left outfit called the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) in his home turf Onchiayam in north Kerala.

Mani, while participating in the House discussions on fund requests by the police on Thursday, alluding to Rema said a ''mahati'' (great person), who spoke against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF, became a widow and that was her fate.

''We (Left front) are not responsible for that,'' he said.

The statement invited the ire of the opposition which raised a point of order and demanded that he withdraw his remarks and apologize for the same.

