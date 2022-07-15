TN CM recovering well from covid, says hospital
He has been advised rest for a few more days. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi had a telephonic interaction with the CM and enquired about his health, a state government release said.The chief minister told the Prime Minister he was recovering well, it added.After Stalin tested positive for the virus, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders had wished him a speedy recovery.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, being treated for covid-19 is recovering well and he has been advised rest for a few more days, the hospital treating him said on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Stalin over the phone and enquired about his well-being.
The chief minister who tested positive for coronavirus on July 12, was on Thursday admitted to Kauvery Hospital here for investigations and observation.
In a bulletin, the hospital said: ''The investigations have been completed and medications have been provided as per covid treatment protocol. The chief minister is recovering well and is in good health. He has been advised to rest for a few more days.'' Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi had a telephonic interaction with the CM and enquired about his health, a state government release said.
''The chief minister told the Prime Minister he was recovering well,'' it added.
After Stalin tested positive for the virus, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and leaders wished him a speedy recovery.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kauvery Hospital
- Narendra Modi
- M K Stalin
- Modi
- Stalin
- Tamil Nadu
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs 6,000 crore 'Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance' (RAMP) scheme.
If India does not adopt new technology with changing times, it will remain backward; country experienced this during third industrial revolution, says PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat.
India's freedom struggle not confined to a few years, regions or people. It is about the sacrifice from every nook and corner: PM Narendra Modi at event in Andhra Pradesh.
Kauvery Hospitals eyes to double capacity in 3 years at outlay of over Rs 1,000 crore
Bihar: PM Narendra Modi enquires about the health of Lalu Prasad Yadav