U'khand Parl Minister asks MLAs to stay in Doon till presidential poll

Uttarakhands Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Aggrawal on Friday requested all MLAs in the state to stay in Dehradun from July 16 till they cast their votes for the presidential election on July 18 polls. So they have all been requested to stay in Dehradun from July 16-18 when they have to case their votes for the president.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:33 IST
Uttarakhand's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Premchand Aggrawal on Friday requested all MLAs in the state to stay in Dehradun from July 16 till they cast their votes for the presidential election on July 18 polls. ''There is a meeting scheduled to be held at the Chief Minister's residence on July 16 over the ensuing presidential election. All the MLAs have been requested to attend the meeting,'' Aggrawal said.

A mock drill will also be conducted for MLAs in this regard on July 17 in which their presence will be required. So they have all been requested to stay in Dehradun from July 16-18 when they have to case their votes for the president. Former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu is the NDA nominee for the presidential election pitted against the joint opposition candidate and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. Murmu came here recently to seek the support of party MLAs and MPs from the state. She was accorded a warm welcome by Uttarakhand lawmakers and the tribes living in the state's Jaunsar Bavar region. If elected Murmu will be the first tribal woman to hold the top constitutional office.

