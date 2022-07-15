Refrain from making allegations without ascertaining facts: Birla to parties on bulletin controversy

As a political controversy broke over a parliamentary bulletin on the holding of dharnas and protests in the Parliament House precincts, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged political parties to refrain from making allegations without getting into facts.

He also stressed that such circulars are being issued for many years.

Political parties reacted sharply to the circular issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat which said ''Members cannot use the precincts of the Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony.'' Birla requested all political parties to refrain from political allegations and counter allegations on any subject in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha without ascertaining facts.

''It (such circulars to members) is a process. This process has been going on since 2009,'' he said.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in the Parliament House complex.

