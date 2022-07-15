Left Menu

Refrain from making allegations without ascertaining facts: Birla to parties on bulletin controversy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 15:37 IST
Refrain from making allegations without ascertaining facts: Birla to parties on bulletin controversy
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As a political controversy broke over a parliamentary bulletin on the holding of dharnas and protests in the Parliament House precincts, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday urged political parties to refrain from making allegations without getting into facts.

He also stressed that such circulars are being issued for many years.

Political parties reacted sharply to the circular issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat which said ''Members cannot use the precincts of the Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony.'' Birla requested all political parties to refrain from political allegations and counter allegations on any subject in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha without ascertaining facts.

''It (such circulars to members) is a process. This process has been going on since 2009,'' he said.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in the Parliament House complex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022