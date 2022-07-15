TRS to finalise strategy for Monsoon session of Parliament on July 16

TRS MPs would raise a number of issues, including the NDA government’s alleged lopsided economic policies and injustice meted out to Telangana, during the Monsoon session of Parliament commencing July 18.

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would hold a meeting with the party MPs on Saturday and chalk out the strategy to be followed during the upcoming session.

“The economic experts are raising serious concerns about the lopsided economic policies adopted by the Union Government and decline in the country' economy day by day. CM KCR strongly felt that it is the responsibility of Indian citizens to protect the country from the deepening of the economic crisis,” a TRS release said.

“To reflect the people's view point, the CM will advise the MPs to raise the falling rupee value against US dollar and fight against the Centre in both houses,” it said.

Rao would instruct the MPs to raise the alleged injustice to Telangana in all sectors, 'hurdles' created by Centre to state government despite following financial discipline, NDA government’s “double standards” towards the state in implementation of NREGS and also its 'undemocratic policies' that are allegedly hurting the country’s democratic and secular values, it said.

“The CM will ask MPs to raise the issue of Centre's anti-farmer policies by not purchasing paddy from ryots and causing problems for farmers and millers,” it said.

The TRS government has accused the BJP-led NDA government of not delivering on the promises made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act and also not helping the state with funds for development.

Rao felt that the fight should be carried out against the NDA government by taking along MPs of opposition parties who are ready to join forces, the release added.

